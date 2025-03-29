NGO calls for peace ahead of 2025 general elections

Banda – message of peace should be amplified

By Alinafe Nyanda

Salima based NGO Living Way Education (LWE) is calling for collective undertaking by all stakeholders to neutralize any actions that may frustrate peace ahead of the 2025 General Election.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, LWE executive director Pastor Yunusu Banda said the message of peace should be amplified and sustained in the build-up, during and after the election.

“It is the responsibility of every Malawian, individually and through institutions, to reject every provocation to violence. It is on this basis that we call upon all Malawians to emphatically reject and refuse to vote for any candidate who attempts to provoke violence in the country.” Banda said.

He also urged all eligible Malawians to actively participate in the elections by peacefully voting, saying there will be only one winner for each contested position.

According to Banda people should not believe a candidate who declare that he is the only one who can win the election.

On his part, Pastor Ernest Dzekedzeke of Beshayi Last Church also urged all duty bearers to make deliberate decisions to keep the public well informed of steps to forestall any information vacuum that may allow suspicion that may crystalize easily to chaos.

Dzekedzeke noted that the success or failure of any election is determined at the preparation stage, and said the Church is calling on all facilitative agencies to not only be transparent, but to be seen to discouraging culture of violence.

“The community should be reminded that in democratic processes, each candidate has as high a chance of losing as of winning.’’ He said

He therefore urged people to psychologically prepare that if another candidate may win the position, they should not participate in violence or chaos.

Malawi is expected to hold a general election on 16 September,2025.