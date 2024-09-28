Social Media tinkles Namadingo

By Albert Mulizakamba

Balaka, September 28, Mana: Renowned Malawian musician Patience Namadingo has announced via social media that he will only perform at one final live show in 2025.

Recently, Namadingo posted that he would dedicate the entire year of 2025 to practice for this singular event and the poster for the performance would be released on October 25, 2024, saying: “This will be my last performance”

Following this development, many fans have stirred their emotions including those in the music industry fear the end of an era for the celebrated artist.

Evanz Musiq, a prominent Malawian artist, Evanz Musiq told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Blantyre Friday of the importance of discerning the truth behind social media posts.

He noted that Namadingo made many promises in the past, some of which were not fulfilled, such as a planned performance in two Malawian cities that never happened.

Therefore, he advised not to take everything Namadingo says seriously and suggested waiting to see if his latest announcement is true.

Meanwhile, some of Namadingos fans have expressed their gratitude for the joy and inspiration his music brought into their lives.

One of his top fans, Fortune Singini from Blantyre said, “As a top fan, I am not happy with the announcement, and I hope that other fans are also not happy and Namadingo’s post is just a stunt.”

Patience Namadingo, born on May 28, 1989, in Kapalamula Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka District, begun his musical journey at a young age.

He released his debut album, Goseni in 2007, but it was his second album, Tili ndi Yesu, in 2010 that catapulted him to fame with the hit song, Mtendere.

As fans eagerly await the final performance, the music industry reflects on Namadingos contributions and the legacy he will leave behind.