Kalumo’s short film Dzuwa debuts at 9th Eastern Cape Film Festival

By Edwin Mauluka

A short film titled Dzuwa written by a Malawian actor and director, Shafiq Kalumo was among the top 10 films that debuted at the just ended prestigious 9th Eastern Cape Film Festival on March 21 to 23, 2025 in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

The film was screened alongside other works by independent filmmakers, celebrating the talent and resilience of the region’s cinematic storytellers.

Filmed in late 2023, Dzuwa was part of the #ECSKILLS10 short film project spearheaded by the Eastern Cape Film Festival. The initiative supported by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) of South Africa as well as Eastern Cape Development Corporation, provided hands-on training to emerging filmmakers and empowered them with the resources to bring their stories to life on screen.

Out of over 20 participants who undertook the program, Shafiq’s script was emerged as one of the top 10, earning its place among the best.

The film’s lead roles are portrayed by Sithembiso Prince and Lulama Masimini. It is a tale of sacrifice and morality which evokes a gripping question of what to do if forced to choose between your morals and a loved one’s survival.

Kalumo – The journey to get here has been incredible – Photo Credit: Edwin Mauluka

It is a heartfelt story about a single father trying to secure life-saving medication for his ailing daughter but must make a heart-wrenching decision that goes against his deepest values.

‘’This narrative, inspired by real events’’ shared Kalumo the founder of Linga Creatives, and added ‘’it sheds light on the moral dilemmas many face in desperate circumstances. It also starkly reveals how the most vulnerable in society are often exploited for others’ personal gain.’’

According to Kalumo, the premiere at the prestigious event demonstrates quality work in the film and propels him to do more in future projects.

‘’For me, it’s not just about the premiere itself. The journey to get here has been incredible—receiving training in screenwriting and film production, being selected as one of the top 10 participants, and receiving positive feedback from both my peers and the judges along the way. These milestones are already worth celebrating. However, this premiere signifies something even deeper: if I can achieve this in a foreign land, then truly, nothing is impossible.’’ Explained Kalumo

In Malawi, Kalumo has invested efforts in nurturing talent in theatre and arts among young people through his Linga Creatives.

Last year he premiered his play Nzika (The Citizen); A tale of a migrant at Madsoc Theatre in Lilongwe and he featured renowned actor, Edwin Chonde. The play was later taken to Jacaranda Cultural Center in Blantyre and at the Lake of Stars hosted at Fish Eagle Bay Lodge in Nkhotakota.

Nzika is a recount of a journey by a Malawian national who left family in search of a better life in South Africa but ended up in a path marked by struggle, resilience, and the harsh realities of xenophobia. Fans watched a cutting edge production that explores societal issues like immigration, xenophobia, corruption, and social injustice using symbolic elements of folklore songs and physical movements.

Sharing future plans Kalumo said ‘’I have written several film concepts and completed scripts for short films, and I want to bring those to life. Right now, my focus is on finding the right balance and timing, as I’m still in the process of settling in Malawi. In the meantime, my energy is dedicated to theatre and the development of arts within the community.’’