Vital Rights Foundation touts legal clinic on Reproductive Health Rights

In a collaborative effort to strengthen awareness and advocacy for sexual and reproductive health rights, Vital Rights Foundation in partnership with Nyale Institute hosted a legal clinic at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital’s One Stop Centre last week.

The event, facilitated by the Vital Rights Foundation, provided crucial legal education to healthcare professionals on reproductive health rights and their legal obligations.

During the clinic, the Executive Director of Nyale Institute, Dr Godfrey Kangaude, delivered an insightful presentation on Section 19 the Gender Equality Act, the legal foundation of sexual and reproductive health rights in Malawi and underscored the importance of these rights.

“We supported this program on sexual and reproductive justice by explaining the legal basis of reproductive rights. It is essential to understand that in Malawi, there is a legal framework that protects these rights. If individuals are denied access to necessary reproductive health services, they have the right to seek legal recourse,” he said.

Kangaude emphasized the government’s duty to provide essential reproductive health services, including access to contraceptives, prevention of sexually transmitted infections, and medical intervention in cases where pregnancy poses a health risk to the pregnant girl or woman.

“On healthcare providers’ responsibilities under Section 20 of the Gender Equality Act, it highlights the obligation to deliver services without discrimination and to ensure patients receive all necessary information to make informed choices.”

“We, as legal practitioners, work alongside healthcare providers to ensure that reproductive health rights are upheld. By fostering collaboration, we can bridge the gap between the legal and medical sectors to provide optimal services,” said Kangaude.

Echoing similar sentiments, Vital Rights Foundation Executive Director, Molly Nkosi, highlighted the significance of the clinic in educating both healthcare providers and the public on reproductive rights.

“Many healthcare providers and patients are not fully aware of their rights, which can lead to inadequate or denied services. This legal clinic aims to bridge that knowledge gap by ensuring that providers understand their duties and patients know their entitlements.”

“Understanding the legal provisions within frameworks like the Gender Equality Act would empower healthcare professionals to offer more comprehensive and legally sound reproductive health services,” said Nkosi.

Senior Nursing Officer at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Bridget Msusa, expressed appreciation for the clinic, acknowledging its role in empowering medical professionals.

“Legal support is crucial in our work. It helps us understand our responsibilities and ensure that we operate within legal parameters. This clinic has provided valuable insights into the rights of patients and our duties as healthcare providers. In addition, there is a need for the continuation of such initiatives, which could further enhance knowledge and compliance within the healthcare sector,” said Msusa.

The legal clinic marked a significant step in reinforcing legal literacy among healthcare providers, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge necessary to uphold reproductive health rights.