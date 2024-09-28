spot_img
Aisha Adams “resigns” from resignation: I am still UDF’s convention chairperson

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a surprise reversal, Aisha Adams, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has rescinded her decision to resign as United Democratic Front (UDF) convention chairperson.

Adams had initially stepped down citing internal divisions and divergent views on the party’s direction.

However, in an interview with Capital FM, Adams revealed that the reasons for her resignation have been resolved amicably, prompting her return.

A key factor in her decision was the agreement to exclude the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from the UDF convention to avoid conflicts with UDF supporters.

“We have agreed that MCP should not come to our convention to avoid problems with our supporters,” Adams stated.

The UDF is gearing up for its elective convention, rescheduled for October 2-3, 2024, where new leaders will be elected, and the party’s future course will be charted.

Adams’ initial resignation was seen as a significant challenge for the party, but her return may help to stabilize the UDF’s internal dynamics.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

