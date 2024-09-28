spot_img
YAKWIYA NDI MIZIMU KU CHIKANGAWA: MCP barred from UDF convention

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been told to keep its distance from the upcoming United Democratic Front (UDF) convention, following protests from UDF supporters.

Aisha Adams, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and UDF convention chairperson, revealed that the decision was made to avoid conflicts between the two parties.

“We have agreed that MCP should not come to our convention to avoid problems with our supporters,” Adams stated.

The move comes after UDF supporters protested against the MCP’s invitation to the party’s convention, highlighting deep-seated internal divisions.

The UDF is gearing up for its elective convention, rescheduled for October 2-3, 2024, where new leaders will be elected, and the party’s future course will be charted.

Adams had initially resigned as convention chairperson citing internal divisions and divergent views on the party’s direction but has since reversed her decision.

As the UDF moves forward, Adams’ leadership will be crucial in navigating the party’s internal dynamics and charting a unified course for the future.

Aisha Adams "resigns" from resignation: I am still UDF's convention chairperson
