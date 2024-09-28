SPC ZAMBA, A VICTIM OF PERPETRATORS OF STATUS QUO AND WRONG DOING IN THE SYSTEM

In what comes out as a revelation of the root cause of many attacks targeted at the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, SPC, Ms Colleen Zamba, we have come across a well coordinated scheme to make SPC look like she is hell bent to contravene set rules and regulations especially in the Public Procurement sector. SPC Zamba is a natural born leader who combines action and straight talk, that has unsettled many in the Public Service.

In the coming articles we will reveal how a systematic attack against her person and Office, has been orchestrated over the years, to project her as a wrong doer, but the truth of the matter is that she has shaken the status quo in the Public Service, which has seen Government lose out on many Ventures and also delayed in provision of services to the citizens of Malawi.

It is common in Public Service that delays and chaos benefit a few dishonest individuals and this is what Madam Zamba started fighting while she was heading the Presidential Delivery Unit. She used to ask questions then on how and why projects and Procurement delays, and that is when, those who benefit from chaos, started targeting her. Once President Chakwera promoted her to SPC, that came with it unrelenting attacks to project her as in the wrong doing.

Stay tuned to the breaking news we will be publishing to expose a scheme of unscrupulous individuals in the Public Services, who want to divert attention from their schemes and of course their self preservation desires.

Please read on our next articles.