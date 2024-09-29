CHILIMA FAMILY SEEKS ANSWERS ON PLANE CRASH, DEMANDS COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

The family of late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima is seeking answers from those in authority over the plane crash that killed Malawi’s number two in June this year.

This is the first time that the family has come out in the open to demand responses from the government to which the departed Vice President was part of.

In a social media post through her official Facebook account, Mary Nkhamanyachi Chilima, wife to the opposition UTM founding President, appealed to the Malawian public to join the family in raising more voices for a proper commission of inquiry seeking answers on what happened between the 10th of June and the 11th of June, 2024.

The 10th of June is the day that the military plane that carried the late Vice President and eight others went missing and the 11th of June is the day in which the wreckage for the plane was found in Chikangawa Forest with all passengers on board dead.

Chilima’s widow released the appeal on a day to coincide with the anniversary in which Mary and the late Saulos were celebrating the day that they tied their knot. The anniversary falls on the 29th of September every year.

Mary Chilima’s appeal for a commission of inquiry comes just after a week after the human rights body, the Malawi Human Rights Commission also expressed interest to probe into the matter so that the truth can be known about the plane crash.

A report by Germany investigators released last month failed to come up with answers as to what caused the plane crash on 10th June.

Following the crash, President Lazarus Chakwera addressed the people of Malawi informing them that the plane failed to land at Mzuzu Airport due to bad weather and that the authorities there told it to return to the capital Lilongwe.

However, a report from the Germany investigators dismissed the version by President Chakwera as the plane never reached Mzuzu and no one told the pilots to return to Lilongwe.

Since the plane crash in June, 2024, government officials have been cautioning people who have been demanding answers on the plane crash and several others have also been arrested for expressing their opinions on the air disaster.

So far, President Lazarus Chakwera has not fired any single person over the accident that killed his second in command and eight others.