ROAD TO 2025: Nankhumwa Opens PDP’s NGC Indaba, Rules Out Alliance

People’s Development Party (PDP) President Kondwani Nankhumwa has officially opened the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Salima district, reaffirming PDP’s commitment to contesting the 2025 elections independently.

“We will not form an alliance with any party,” Nankhumwa declared, addressing NGC members gathered at River Mark Lodge.

“PDP is a party for the people of Malawi, built on a bottom-up approach to empower local communities,” he added.

The two-day meeting, which concludes tomorrow, aims to solidify PDP’s strategy for the upcoming polls.

Nankhumwa emphasized unity as the party’s greatest strength, saying, “Our goal is to transform Malawi through policies that reflect the people’s aspirations.”

This gathering follows PDP’s successful elective conference in Blantyre, where Nankhumwa was re-elected unopposed as party president.

This NGC meeting aims to orient the new duty bearers on their roles ahead of the general elections.

It will also provide an opportunity for members to draw a roadmap ahead of the elections, in which President Nankhumwa will contest as the presidential candidate.

The meeting is crucial in solidifying PDP’s strategy for the upcoming polls, and Nankhumwa’s leadership will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the party’s trajectory.

With the 2025 elections on the horizon, the PDP is gearing up to challenge the political status quo.