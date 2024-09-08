Vice President Usi for Sports Development

By Lisa Lamya

Blantyre, September 8, Mana: As part of developing sports in Chirimba Township in Blantyre City, Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has donated football sports kits to teams in the Chirimba Top 8 Bonanza.

After handing over the kits, Usi braved the scorching heat to watch a match between Namatete Select and Mayera Select.

Namatete won the match with two goals to one and went home with a trophy and K500,000, although Mayera lost, they also pocketed K500,000, and another team that competed in the bonanza Chirimba Select received K500,000.

For Namatete, Mikoni Butawo and Seba Losi scored the two goals whereas Israel Chizulo scored for Mayera.

“I want to develop sports from the grassroots level and ensure young people stay productive. Other world-class players like Sadio Mane also started from the bottom so people should not despise humble beginnings,” Usi said.

In his remarks, Deputy Mayor for Blantyre City Council, Isaac Jomo Osman commended Usi for promoting sports, saying people earn a living through the discipline.

“Myself as a sports enthusiast, this is so encouraging and I would like to appeal the Vice President to ensure this continues because most young people do not have things to do, but through sports, they can develop,” Osman said.

Osman also pledged to pick some outstanding players and give them a platform to showcase their skills at Ntopwa Football club.

Councillor for Michiru Ward, Uche Selassie Yesaya also applauded Usi for donating sports equipment to the teams, saying this will motivate them.