Minister assures Mangochi communities of continued development

By Ernest Mfunya

Mangochi, September 8, Mana: Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on Saturday inspected construction works of the comprehensive emergency obstetric and neonatal facility at Makanjira Health Center in Mangochi to appreciate the progress.

After the inspection, Chimwendo Banda assured people at Makanjira of the governments commitment to continue with various development works to improve the livelihood of rural communities.

He said was impressed that the extension of Makanjira health facility was progressing well with an expected completion time being January 2025 and anticipated that a comprehensive emergency obstetric and antenatal unit would greatly improve the provision of health services for people at Makanjira who travel long distances to access the service.

“President Chakwera’s administration is taking developments not just to towns or cities but even to the rural areas, in trying to leave no one behind.

“As you can see, these include rehabilitation of road infrastructure, upgrading of health facilities, construction of additional school blocks, and there is Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) where electricity is currently everywhere and this is what we mean when we say Chakwera derivers,” Banda added.

He further said that the president priotises the well-being of Malawians adding that it is the wish of the current administration to reach other places in the country with transformative health, energy and transport infrastructural projects.

In her remarks, Chiponda acknowledged President Chakweras servant leadership that allowed the construction of the health facility at Makanjira, saying the facility will provide people in the area with quality health services.

She said the extension of the health facility to an intended rural hospital will help to reduce maternal as well as neonatal deaths that are recorded in Makanjira and surrounding areas.

Chiponda therefore asked the contractor of the project to work within the specified time frame.

Member of Parliament for Mangochi North East, Benedicto Chambo thanked the two ministers for inspecting the hospital project and for assuring people of Makanjira governments commitment to develop the area.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Makanjira said was impressed with the project at Makanjira Health Centre and looked forward to the promised rural hospital, expressing hope that the hospital will improve health services in the area.

Before visiting Makanjira, the two ministers visited Mangochi District Council offices to appreciate the construction of an administration block where they expressed gratitude for seeing quality work.