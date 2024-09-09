President Chakwera, First Lady tour A.R. Issa cattle ranch

By Leah Malimbasa

Chikwawa, September 9, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady, Madame Monica Chakwera have on Monday toured A.R. Issa’s Private Cattle Ranch in the Lower Shire district of Chikwawa.

President Chakwera praised the role of private sector investments in enhancing the country’s socio-economic growth.

As a gesture of appreciation, Rashid Issa, the owner of the ranch which has about 5,000 cattle, presented a gift of a cow to the President for taking time to visit the livestock farm.

After the tour of the ranch, President Chakwera proceeded to Nguluwe village in Nsanje district, where he is expected to power on the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

Later in the day, the Malawian leader will also have a discussion with primary education advisors from Chikwawa and Nsanje before interacting with the business community from Chikwawa district at Nchalo Sports Club.