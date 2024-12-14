spot_img
Sunday, December 15, 2024
UTM Recognise Patricia Kaliati, Seonda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM Party has appointed appointed Patricia Kaliati as the party’s Political and Campaign Advsor.

In the related development, the party has also appointed George Seonda as Acting Regional Governor for South.

Announcing the appointments, UTM Secretary General Willet Kalonga said Kaliati will be mandated to advise the Party President and members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on all political and campaign matters.

“She will also ensure that at all material times, the advice is consistent with the founding members vision and objectives, said Kalonga.

Reports are also indicating that there are appointments underway for Matthews Mtumbuka and Newton Kambala.

Both Kaliati and Seonda are founding members of the party

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
