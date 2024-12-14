Court Nullifies MUBAS Election

The High court in Blantyre has nullified some electoral results for Students Representative Council at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

The nullified results are of Vice president and General Secretary.

This follows a complaint which four students (contestants) filed through their lawyer challenging the illegibility of candidates who won the election which was held in September this year.

The court has found that the winners were not eligible to contest for those executive positions because their academic grades did not meet a threshold which was set in bylaws.

The court has therefore ordered for fresh election on those positions to be held before 28 February 2025.

Meanwhile, the Director of Students Affairs at the university has communicated to the students community that the two positions have fallen vacant.

Each academic year, students at the university go to poll to elect leaders for their representative council.

– Source MIJ Online