Wanderers Ready for Panthers – Mpinganjira

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club Coach Bob Mpinganjira says his charges are ready to welcome Panthers Football Club at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The ‘giant killers’ Layman Panthers have reached the semifinals of Castel Challenge Cup after eliminating top Superleage teams, Silver Striker, Mafco FC and Civo United. They are now meeting Wanderers.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Coach Bob Mpinganjira says Castel Challenge Cup is their only hope “for silverware this season. We are therefore leaving nothing to chance. We have had adequate preparations and we have challenged ourselves that Castel Cup must come to Lali Lubani Road,” said Mpinganjira.

About Panthers, Mpinganjira had this say: “Panthers are a good side but we are not worried about their rich vein of form. Yes, they are being described as giant killers having ousted teams belonging to the top flight league but ours is a different game altogether. We will fight for victory on Sunday.”