Malawi’s Gaming and Lotteries Authority Promotes Responsible Gaming

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Director of Operations at Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA), Lawrence Chikoko, has emphasized the organization’s mission to regulate the gaming and lotteries industry.

Speaking at a training event in Lilongwe, Chikoko highlighted MAGLA’s goal of promoting a positive social and economic impact.

Chikoko stressed the importance of creating awareness among the public that gaming is a form of entertainment, not a means of employment.

“We want to create an understanding that gaming is a sport, part of entertainment, not a job,” he explained.

He said that the distinction is crucial in preventing individuals from becoming addicted to gambling.

“When people lose, they should accept it and move on, not turn into addicts,” Chikoko emphasized.

MAGLA’s efforts aim to promote responsible gaming practices, ensuring that individuals engage in gaming activities with a clear understanding of the risks and consequences.

Vice Chairperson for Bwaila Media Club (BMC), Cathy Maulidi, underscored the media’s responsibility in encouraging responsible gaming.

“As the media, we will promote responsible gaming and warn against mistakes that can lead to trouble,” Maulidi stated.

Maulidi’s comments were echoed by Chikoko, who emphasized the importance of involving the media in promoting responsible gaming practices. “The media is the fourth estate of government, and we want to involve them in taking the message of responsible gambling to the masses,” Chikoko explained.

The Gaming and Lotteries Act, enacted in 2022, provides a framework for regulating the gaming and lotteries industry in Malawi.

MAGLA’s efforts aim to promote a positive social and economic impact, ensuring that the industry contributes to the country’s development.