Authorities Hault Rastas’ Demonstrations: ‘We Will Fight On’

Authorities in Zomba City have asked Rastafarians to suspend their planed demonstrations until further “means of conflict resolution or contact and dialogue were explored”.

Two Rastafarian movements, the Oppressed Rastas and Black Liberation Force wanted to take to the streets on Monday, December 16, in protest of the killing of one of their members Jelemaya Maluwa in Salima a week ago and also to demand reduction of cannabis cultivation license fee, which is currently at K10million.

According to a letter dated December 13 and signed by Zomba District Commissioner Reinghard Chavula, which was made available to Malawi Voice, a consultative meeting was held involving Officer In charge for Zomba Police station, representatives from Office of the President and Cabinet, Zomba City Council, District Council officials and representatives of the Rastafarian community.

“Our discussion established that no any other means of conflict resolution or contact and dialogue were explored. This being the case the stakeholders advised that you first meet the Officer in charge for Zomba Police Station and the Eastern Region Police Commissioner. Should you not be satisfied with the response from the Office in Charge. The Commissioner of Police shall advise you on how and where you can escalate your complaints to before serving the District Commissioner with the notice for peaceful demonstrations. On cannabis licence fee, we advise that you engage the Cannabis Regularatory Authority,” said Chavula in the letter.

Reacting to the letter, one of Black Liberation Force leaders, Emmanuel Ndindi Mally, said they are going to meet as a team to analyse the response and chat the wayforward.

“We are going to seek legal advise on the possibility of moving the courts to review the cannabis licence fee because we feel the fee is impinging our rights to economic activity as guaranteed by the country’s constitution.

“And of the demonstrations, we will consider seeking an injunction so that we proceed with the protest. But like i said, the team will decide. Still, we can assure everyone that the fight has just started,” he said.