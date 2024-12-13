Chakwera wants thriving aquaculture sector

By Yamikani Sabola

Mzuzu, December 13, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera says government is rolling out various initiatives to ensure the country’s fish production is boosted inorder to promote food and nutrition security.

He said this in Mzuzu on Friday, when he presided over the official commissioning of a K525 million Mzuzu Fish Feed Mill.

Chakwera said by maximising fish feed production through the factory, the country can better support it’s fisheries sector.

“Government wants to ensure a robust and resilient fisheries industry that could meet both local demand and contribute to economic growth in the country.

“By focusing our efforts and resources on growing local fish production, we can develop a thriving sector that provides an alternative protein source to enhance food security,” Chakwera said.

Vice President Michael Usi, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change thanked African Development Bank for financing establishment of the fish feed mill.

He said, together with other stakeholders including development partners, the country can transform aquatic food systems into vibrant, sustainable engines for economic growth, improved nutrition and environmental resilience.

Director of Fisheries for Mzuzu, Felix Zidana said the country has been having low fish production because of poor quality fish feed that has been produced in the country over the years.

“Our fish farmers have been struggling to find fish feed as production was not taking place in the country. This was forcing them to source the feed from Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa, which was draining forex,” he said.

He said the mill has capacity to produce 9,600 metric tons per year. He however said the quantity is still small when compared to the country’s fish feed demand of 200,000 metric tons per year.