Chakwera commissions MAREP phase 9 in Nsanje

Nsanje, September 9, Mana: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has commissioned the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) phase 9 on Monday in the area of Group Village Nguluwe under Traditional Authority Mbenje in Nsanje District.



Nsanje district has 13 sites under MAREP phase 9.

Speaking during a whistle stop at Sorjin Trading Centre, Chakwera assured communities of the government’s commitment towards promoting development in the country.

“There are so many development projects taking place including a huge development project in Lower Shire, called Shire Valley Transformation Project,” Chakwera said.

Commenting on the issue of food security, Chakwera assured people in Nsanje that maize will be available in all Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) depots starting this week.

President Chakwera said he has also directed the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) to continue providing food assistance to those that cannot afford to buy.

He, therefore, challenged communities that everyone is entitled to access business loans at the National Economic Empowerment Fund.

A member of Parliament (MP) for Nsanje Lalanje, Gladys Ganda hailed the president for implementing developments projects across the country regardless of people’s political affiliation in specific areas.

“You gave us electricity in two sites without regard to my political inclination as an opposition MP. There is a lot that your government is doing in my constituency. You are the president of the nation,” said Ganda.

Senior Chief Chimombo said the current administration has implemented development activities that will change the face of the district.

“You have implemented a lot of developments during your term. And we are very grateful. Some people will appreciate your dedication towards development when you leave the office in 2030,” said Chimombo.

Senior Chief Chimombo also appealed to the government to swiftly provide food assistance to households that are food insecure.