ROAD TO 2025: Opposition parties show solidarity at DPP conference

In a surprising display of unity, senior officials from opposition parties United Democratic Front (UDF), UTM, and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) have arrived at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) elective conference in Blantyre.

UDF Secretary General, Kandi Padambo and UTM’s Richard Makondi and Patricia Kaliati said they are attending the conference to show solidarity with the DPP.

“We are here to demonstrate our commitment to democracy and the electoral process,” Padambo said.

Robert Mkwezalamba, representing the Human Rights Consultative Committee and National Advocacy Platform, stated that they are observing the conference to ensure a free, fair, and credible process.

“Effective and successful elections begin with fair party conventions,” Mkwezalamba emphasized.

Aford’s Linda Limbe is also in attendance, marking a rare show of unity among opposition parties in Malawi.

Veteran politician and co-founder of Malawi’s democracy, Kamlepo Kalua, is also in attendance.

The DPP conference, themed “A return to Proven Leadership: A call to all Malawians in Restoring Hope, Rebuilding the Economy and Healing Fractured Unity of our Nation,” has attracted approximately 2,650 delegates from across the country.

President Peter Mutharika, accompanied by former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, has arrived at the conference venue, setting the stage for a crucial moment in the party’s history.