ROAD TO 2025: Jane Ansah joins DPP, to contest Ntcheu North West seat

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Jane Ansah joins DPP, to contest Ntcheu North West seat- Photo Credit Zodiak

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah SC has announced her decision to join the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and contest the Ntcheu North West parliamentary seat in next year’s elections.

Speaking to Zodiak Television at Comesa Hall in Blantyre, where the DPP elective convention is underway, Ansah said: “Yes, I have joined DPP, I will stand as member of parliament for Ntcheu North West.”

Ansah, known as the “iron lady,” stated that she is joining politics to fight corruption in parliament and other sectors, which she believes is an enemy of development.

Regarding her management of the controversial 2019 elections, Ansah maintained that President Peter Mutharika won the nullified elections, saying the court erred in its judgment.

The 2019 elections were marred by allegations of irregularities and were subsequently nullified by the Constitutional Court, leading to a rerun in 2020.

Ansah’s decision to join the DPP comes as the party holds its elective conference, themed “A return to Proven Leadership: A call to all Malawians in Restoring Hope, Rebuilding the Economy and Healing Fractured Unity of our Nation.”

The conference has attracted approximately 2,650 delegates from across the country, with President Mutharika set to open the meeting.

