DPP convention: George Chaponda predicts landslide victory in 2025

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is poised to win the 2025 elections with a landslide victory, according to George Chaponda, Chairperson of the DPP convention committee.

Speaking at the party’s elective conference in Blantyre, Chaponda expressed optimism that the DPP will bounce back stronger and reclaim power in 2025.

“We were divided in the past, but those days are behind us. We are a party ready to govern, and we should not disappoint the people,” Chaponda said.

He emphasized that the convention presents an opportunity for the party to rebrand and unite, following divisions that arose after the 2020 fresh presidential election loss to the Tonse Alliance.

Chaponda urged delegates to vote for individuals who will propel the party to victory, stating that nine positions, including the party president, Peter Mutharika, will go unopposed due to only one nomination per position.

The DPP convention, themed “A return to Proven Leadership: A call to all Malawians in Restoring Hope, Rebuilding the Economy and Healing Fractured Unity of our Nation,” has attracted approximately 2,650 delegates from across the country.

With Chaponda’s prediction of a landslide victory, the DPP is aiming for a resounding win in the 2025 elections, targeting over 90% of the vote.