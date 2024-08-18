spot_img
spot_img
25.1 C
New York
Sunday, August 18, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

DPP convention: George Chaponda predicts landslide victory in 2025

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is poised to win the 2025 elections with a landslide victory, according to George Chaponda, Chairperson of the DPP convention committee.

Speaking at the party’s elective conference in Blantyre, Chaponda expressed optimism that the DPP will bounce back stronger and reclaim power in 2025.

“We were divided in the past, but those days are behind us. We are a party ready to govern, and we should not disappoint the people,” Chaponda said.

He emphasized that the convention presents an opportunity for the party to rebrand and unite, following divisions that arose after the 2020 fresh presidential election loss to the Tonse Alliance.

Chaponda urged delegates to vote for individuals who will propel the party to victory, stating that nine positions, including the party president, Peter Mutharika, will go unopposed due to only one nomination per position.

The DPP convention, themed “A return to Proven Leadership: A call to all Malawians in Restoring Hope, Rebuilding the Economy and Healing Fractured Unity of our Nation,” has attracted approximately 2,650 delegates from across the country.

With Chaponda’s prediction of a landslide victory, the DPP is aiming for a resounding win in the 2025 elections, targeting over 90% of the vote.

Previous article
ROAD TO 2025: Opposition parties show solidarity at DPP conference
Next article
Ngakhale munthu woti wamwa mabotolo teni a Mbuye mtengeni! Sangayerekeze kuvotera MCP – Mutharika
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc