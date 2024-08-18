Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has launched a scathing attack on President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying even a drunkard person cannot vote for them.

Mutharika, who is also the DPP’s 2025 presidential candidate, spoke at the party’s elective convention in Blantyre, citing unfulfilled promises, high cost of living, and other challenges under Chakwera’s leadership.

“Ngakhale munthu woti wamwa mabotolo teni a Mbuye mtengeni! Sangayerekeze kuvotera MCP,” Mutharika said in vernacular Chichewa, meaning “Even if you drink ten bottles of powerful beer, you cannot vote for MCP.”

Mutharika urged contestants to work hard for the party, warning those who don’t want to be proactive to withdraw their nominations. He emphasized that the DPP is ready to govern and will win the 2025 elections.

Chairperson George Chaponda echoed Mutharika’s sentiments, saying: “We were divided in the past, but those days are behind us. We are a party which is ready to govern, and we should not disappoint the people.”

Chaponda also noted that nine positions, including Mutharika’s, will go unopposed due to single nominations, and emphasized the convention’s crucial role in reclaiming power in 2025.

Mutharika criticized the current regime for a deteriorating socio-economic status and warned of a slide into a one-party state.

