President Chakwera to visit the Vatican on Monday

By Abel Ikiloni

Rome, Italy, August 18, MANA: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to hold official engagements in Vatican City State from Monday with the highlight of the visit being his meeting with Pope Francis.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Malawi’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany and also accredited in the Vatican City State and the Holy See, Joseph Mpinganjira said that the President will arrive in Rome, Sunday and is among other assignments expected to meet the head of the Catholic Church and Leader of the Vatican, Pope Francis, on Monday.

Pope Francis invited President Chakwera to discuss pertinent issues affecting the two states.

The Catholic Church has been working with Malawi in areas of health, education, social services, governance as well as pastoral services.

Mpinganjira said the church leaders face persecution in some countries, but this is not the case in Malawi.

“As President Chakwera meets the leader of the Vatican City and head of the Catholic Church, it is very important to express an appreciation to the Catholic Church on what it is doing to the Malawian people as well as the country in spreading development and protecting the rights of people” he said.

After meeting Pope Francis, President Chakwera is also expected to hold discussions with Secretary of State of the city state, and key on the agenda will be on how to strengthen the cordial relationship between the two countries.

Vatican City state is the smallest state in the world, covering an area of 49 hectares and has a population of 749 inhabitants.

The Vatican state seats in Rome, which is the capital city of Italy.