DoDMA Urges Adherence to Climate Change Guidelines to Mitigate Impacts

By Steria Manda

The Department of Disaster Risk Management Affairs (DoDMA) has stressed the importance of Malawians following climate change guidelines to effectively combat the adverse effects of climate change.

DoDMA Chief Disaster Response Officer, Madalitso Henry Mwale, emphasized that the country’s struggles to address climate challenges are partly due to non-adherence to the department’s guidelines.

“Communities in cyclone-prone areas often resist relocating to safer zones, despite repeated advice from the department,” Mwale explained. “This undermines our mitigation efforts.”

Mwale also urged urban dwellers to adhere to resilient building standards, constructing structures capable of withstanding climate change impacts.

He cited safer schools and housing construction guidelines as crucial, acknowledging that affordability remains a challenge.

The failure to comply with DoDMA’s advice could further strain disaster response efforts, especially with limited funds.

For instance, Cyclone Freddy in 2023 required K147.8 billion for response efforts, but the country managed to raise only K118.3 billion.

Mwale stressed the need for essential disaster response materials, which are currently lacking in Malawi.

“The country needs enough choppers, megaphones, and specialized boats to respond effectively to disasters.”

He also urged communities to prioritize environmental recommendations, such as afforestation, riverbank maintenance, and early weather warnings, to mitigate disasters effectively.

A resident of Naviyo Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Njema in Mulanje district, Sosten Fashon, who survived Cyclone Freddy, revealed that delayed warnings left communities unprepared.

Fashon has called on the government to invest in adequate early warning equipment and ensure timely dissemination of disaster alerts.

Cyclone Freddy left over 1,400 fatalities in Malawi, highlighting the need for urgent action to address climate-related disasters.