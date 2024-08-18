PRISAM commends MoE, MANEB for timely release of 2024 PSLCE, JCE Results

KAONGA:I would like to commend the government for ensuring the prompt release of the PSLCE and JCE examinations results.

The Private Schools Owners Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has commended the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) for the swift release of the 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examination results.

On Friday, the MoE, in collaboration with MANEB, made public the results for the 2023/2024 academic year, a move that has been met with widespread approval.

Expressing his satisfaction, PRISAM President, Ernest Kaonga, lauded the timely publication, noting that it marks a significant improvement in the efficiency of the examinations process.

Kaonga emphasised that the early release of results will enable parents and guardians to make well-informed decisions regarding their children’s educational paths.

“I would like to commend the government for ensuring the prompt release of the PSLCE and JCE examinations results. Delays in announcing results often leave parents in a difficult position, struggling to adapt to new academic demands. This timely release provides ample opportunity for preparation and planning for the next stage in their children’s education,” said Kaonga.

He further highlighted that this early release is particularly beneficial for parents of students who sat for the PSLCE examination, as it affords them sufficient time to make crucial decisions about their children’s educational paths.