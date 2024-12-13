Mangochi Traditional Leader Urges Subjects to Observe Closed Fishing Season

By Hope Nyondo

Group Village Head Chindongo of Sub Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Mangochi District has appealed to his subjects, including fishermen, to take responsibility for conserving fish in Lake Malawi by observing the closed fishing season.

Speaking at a mass community sensitization meeting on closed season, illegal fishing, and disaster preparedness at Mpeta Fishing Dock in Masanje village, GVH Chindongo emphasized that the time for waiting for law enforcers and partners to intervene is over.

The meeting, organized by Beach Village Committees, Ripple Africa, the Department of Fisheries, and the Lake Malawi National Park, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of fish conservation.

GVH Chindongo expressed gratitude to the partner organizations for reminding fishermen about the negative impacts of using illegal fishing gear, such as monofilaments and mosquito nets, which can contribute to the extinction of fish species.

He noted that frequent interactions between fishermen and extension workers have improved the situation, with many fishermen no longer using illegal gear.

However, GVH Chindongo stressed that fishermen should not rely solely on government and partners in the fishing industry and conservation to intervene. Instead, they should take the lead in protecting fish species by using recommended gear and observing the breeding season.

As immediate beneficiaries of fishing, GVH Chindongo warned that traditional leaders in his area will not shield any fishermen found breaking the law, emphasizing the need to conserve fish for future generations.

Charles Nyengozino, Chairperson of the Bakili Beach Village Committee, pledged to ensure that fishermen follow fishing laws for the benefit of their communities.

Bosco Msuku, Chairperson of the Sub Fisheries Association for Nankumba zone, appealed for continued collaboration among stakeholders in fish conservation, expressing optimism that this would help save some fish species from extinction.

The sensitization meeting, attended by Sub Traditional Authority Chiwalo and Area Development Committee members, featured traditional dances and dramas highlighting the dangers of illegal fishing gear.