Tay Grin set to electrify Masintha this Saturday with massive Free Youth Concert

Award-winning musician Tay Grin, popularly known as the Nyau King, is set to electrify Masintha Ground in Lilongwe this Saturday with a massive Level Up Free Youth Concert—a show dedicated to appreciating the unwavering support he received from fans after a recent fire damaged part of his home.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Tay Grin announced that the concert will be more than just music. “This is my way of saying thank you to the youth who stood by me,” he said.

In a surprise twist, Tay Grin has teamed up with RoadSter, a top motorcycle brand, to give away a state-of-the-art motorbike to one lucky fan during the show.

Beyond the beats, the event will also feature mental health and wellness services aimed at empowering and uplifting the youth.

RoadSter’s Head of Business, Lalit Rohilla, said the partnership is a strategic move to connect with a vibrant and growing youth market.

With music, giveaways, and youth empowerment on the lineup, this is one concert you don’t want to miss!