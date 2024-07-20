COVID-19 resurgence awareness

By Chisomo Sumani

Lilongwe, July 20, Mana: On August 16, 2023 Corona Virus (COVID-19) was declared to no longer be a public health emergency of international concern in the country.

COVID-19 a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, appears to have resurfaced in a number of countries including Malawi.

The Virus which immerged in 2019 lead to severe damages in all parts of the world.

The World Bank stressed COVID-19 to have had a dramatic impact on global poverty and inequality.

Global poverty increased for the first time in a generation, and that disproportionate income losses among disadvantaged populations led to a dramatic rise in inequality within and across countries.

Government website, COVID-19 MOH MALAWI (health.gov.mw) , depicts that as of July 18, 2024, Malawi has had 94 active.

A recent Mangochi case known to the public was announced although there is likelihood that there could be untested cases.

Speaking with the Executive Director, Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN); and Chair of Universal Health Coverage Coalition in Malawi, George Jobe. He highlighted that Apart from the 94 active cases announced on the Government’s website, there has currently been no COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the treatment centres.

“Malawi has gone for about a year with no known COVID-19 deaths. This is why there is a feeling that COVID-19 is no longer existent in the country.

On July 18, 2024, we learnt that the US President had tested positive for COVID-19 it was reported that there was no alarm because the attack was mild as he had received both COVID-19 vaccines and a booster.” Jobe said.

He emphasized on the need for Malawians to get COVID-19 vaccines due to the recent cases as there is a likelihood of the resurgence of another wave in addition to the previous four waves.

“We need not to relent on awareness raising to remind people that COVID-19 is still around. Some of the prevention measures that were propagated need to be a routine exercise that they become part of people’s behaviours, for instance the utilization of hand-washing with soap, avoiding hand-shakes and observing hygienic practices and good sanitation,” the Director stressed.

“These preventive measures are relevant in other diseases such as Cholera, Scabies, Typhoid fever and the recent comer Pick Eye,” he added.