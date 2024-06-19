spot_img
BREAKING: Court Acquits Mutharika’s Stepson Tadikira of Manslaughter Charge

The High Court in Mzuzu has acquitted Tadikira Mafubza, step son to former President Peter Mutharika, and seven others, who were answering a case in relation to manslaughter and aggravated human trafficking charges of 30 Ethiopian nationals.

The bodies of the Ethiopians were discovered buried in a mass grave in Mtangatanga Forest in Mzimba District in October 2022, but all the accused persons denied the charges, compelling the State, represented by Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to parade witnesses in a full trial to prove its case.

However in her ruling few minutes ago, Justice Gladys Gondwe who was presiding over the case has acquitted the eight and she has since ordered that the vehicle be returned to the owner.

Mafubza was charged together with Samuel Navaya, Duncan Kalulu, David Luhanga, Thomas Dickson Kazembe, Boniface Ngulube, Aubrey Dukes and Arnold Mwakiyelu.-Nation Online

