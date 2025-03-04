MAGLA supports Dzenza community environmental initiative with K10 million

Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has supported the Dzenza Mountain environmental sustainability initiative with K10 million to purchase tree seedlings and beehives for environmental conservation.

The donation was requested by the community at the foot of Dzenza mountain in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in Dedza district.

Speaking at a tree planting ceremony at Kasina Seminary ground on Friday, MAGLA Director General Rachel Mijiga said the support aligns well with their mandate of contributing to environmental sustainability.

“We have been motivated and inspired by Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V’s leadership in environmental sustainability by encouraging citizens and collaborating with institutions. This is very important because trees give us air and fruits, and also combat climate change. So, it is the responsibility of all of us to come in and contribute to the reafforestation of our beautiful mountains in Malawi.”

“This year we have invested K30 million towards such initiatives. Out of this amount, K10 million was given to this area, and in January we were in Nkhata Bay where we contributed K20 million towards tree planting,” said Mijiga.

In his remarks, Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V thanked MAGLA for coming through with the donation.

“On behalf of the community at Dzenza, we are thankful because we know and understand the importance of the environment and how it is important to conserve it. We need the environment more than it needs us. Today marks a new beginning where we are partnering with the community and we shall continue to do this year in, year out, until we reach our goal,” said Gomani V.

In 2023 MAGLA also partnered with the Maseko Ngoni in the Muonekela Mountain hiking experience.