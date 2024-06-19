Dr. Ben Phiri leads Malawi delegation in Georgia, Calls for ICT integration in curriculum

A delegation of Malawian parliamentarians, led by Dr. Ben Phiri, Chairperson of the Georgia-Malawi Parliamentary Friendship Group, has held talks with Georgian officials to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“As we look to bridge the digital divide and enhance technological innovations, it is imperative that we include ICT into our curriculum,” Dr. Phiri said in a statement.

The delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Youth in Georgia to discuss matters of education and science, with a focus on bridging the digital divide and enhancing technological innovations.

Dr. Phiri emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries, stating, “As we look to strengthen parliamentary relations, we must explore opportunities for collaboration in areas such as education and technology.”

Later, the delegation is expected to meet with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Georgian Parliament to discuss further areas of cooperation.

The visit aims to strengthen parliamentary relations and explore opportunities for collaboration between Malawi and Georgia.