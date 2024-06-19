Journalists urged to utilize DCCMS digital platforms

Community radio journalists in the country are being encouraged to utilize the digital platforms provided by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) for accurate and reliable information on weather and climate change.

Dietrich Fredrich, chairperson of the Network for Climate Journalists (NCJ), made the call during the opening of a three-day media training in Zomba, which started today and will end on Friday.

Chairperson of the Network for Climate Journalists (NCJ) Dietrich Fredrich

“We urge journalists to use DCCMS’ digital platforms for accurate weather and climate information,” he said.

Alick Chibanthowa, a meteorologist from DCCMS, acknowledged the department’s improved information sharing.

“We previously struggled to share information, but now we have a website and social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp, and Facebook,” he said.

Noel Mkwaila, a journalist from Ndirande FM, welcomed the initiative.

“These platforms will make our work easier. We can now get updates with just one click,” said Mkwaila.

The training aims to equip community radio journalists from across the country with skills to understand weather updates and share information with the public to mitigate the effects of climate change.

DCCMS is a government department responsible for providing vital information and services to support climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts in Malawi.

The department’s mandate is to monitor, predict, and provide information on weather and climate, contributing to the country’s socio-economic development.