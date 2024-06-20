President Chakwera appoints Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as new MEC Chair…also appoint two new commissioners

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as new Chairperson for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Mtalimanja replaces Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale whose tenure ended on June 6 2024.

The other appointments are Rev. Phillip P.J. Kambulire and Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera who are coming in as Commissioners replacing Dr. Anthony John Mukumbwa and Olivia Mchaju Liwewe respectively.

In a statement signed by Director of Communication for MEC Sangwani Mwafulirwa the appointments, are effective June 7, 2024.

Mwafulirwa added that MEC looks forward to working with the new Chairperson and Commissioners to deliver on its mandate of conducting free, fair and credible elections in Malawi.