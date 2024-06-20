spot_img
24.7 C
New York
Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

President Chakwera appoints Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as new MEC Chair…also appoint two new commissioners

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as new Chairperson for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Mtalimanja replaces Justice Dr Chifundo Kachale whose tenure ended on June 6 2024.

The other appointments are Rev. Phillip P.J. Kambulire and Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera who are coming in as Commissioners replacing Dr. Anthony John Mukumbwa and Olivia Mchaju Liwewe respectively.

In a statement signed by Director of Communication for MEC Sangwani Mwafulirwa the appointments, are effective June 7, 2024.

Mwafulirwa added that MEC looks forward to working with the new Chairperson and Commissioners to deliver on its mandate of conducting free, fair and credible elections in Malawi.

Previous article
Journalists urged to utilize DCCMS digital platforms
Next article
State to Appeal Tadikira Mutharika’s Acquittal
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc