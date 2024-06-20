State to Appeal Tadikira Mutharika’s Acquittal

Dzikondiwanthu Malunda

The State has resolved to appeal in the Supreme Court against today’s ruling of the High Court in Mzuzu to acquit Tadikira Mafubza, stepson to former President Peter Mutharika, and seven others, accused of manslaughter and aggravated human trafficking of 30 Ethiopian nationals.

Justice Gladys Gondwe acquitted the eight suspects when she found them with no case to answer.

But Director of Criminal Litigation in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Dzikondiwanthu Malunda, said the State is not satisfied with the ruling, disclosing that a decision, following consultations, has been made to appeal.

The bodies of the Ethiopians were discovered buried in a mass grave in Mtangatanga Forest in Mzimba District in October 2022, but all the accused persons denied the charges, and the case went for a full trial.

Mafubza was charged together with Samuel Navaya, Duncan Kalulu, David Luhanga, Thomas Dickson Kazembe, Boniface Ngulube, Aubrey Dukes, and Arnold Mwakiyelu.