spot_img
24.7 C
New York
Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

State to Appeal Tadikira Mutharika’s Acquittal

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Dzikondiwanthu Malunda

The State has resolved to appeal in the Supreme Court against today’s ruling of the High Court in Mzuzu to acquit Tadikira Mafubza, stepson to former President Peter Mutharika, and seven others, accused of manslaughter and aggravated human trafficking of 30 Ethiopian nationals.

Justice Gladys Gondwe acquitted the eight suspects when she found them with no case to answer.

But Director of Criminal Litigation in the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Dzikondiwanthu Malunda, said the State is not satisfied with the ruling, disclosing that a decision, following consultations, has been made to appeal.

The bodies of the Ethiopians were discovered buried in a mass grave in Mtangatanga Forest in Mzimba District in October 2022, but all the accused persons denied the charges, and the case went for a full trial.

Mafubza was charged together with Samuel Navaya, Duncan Kalulu, David Luhanga, Thomas Dickson Kazembe, Boniface Ngulube, Aubrey Dukes, and Arnold Mwakiyelu.

Previous article
President Chakwera appoints Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as new MEC Chair…also appoint two new commissioners
Next article
AG CHAKAKA NYIRENDA WINS ANOTHER CASE: Supreme Court dismisses with costs ‘thin plastics’ case
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc