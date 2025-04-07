Road to September 16: Chimwendo, Kawale condemn violence at Dowa rally

The ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda has condemned political violence and harassment against anyone and has instead urged for the respect of fundamental freedoms and the right to assembly and calls on all parties to refrain from such primitive type of politics including MCP.

He was speaking at a rally he and other MCP heavyweights pitched at Nalunga ground in his Dowa East constituency, in Senior Traditional Authority Chiwere.

Chimwendo said violence undermine civil and political rights and enhance human suffering and these may range from disfranchisement through depravation of citizens’ rights to vote and compete to physical and sexual violence which specific groups such as women may suffer.

“My special appeal to all MCP members and other peaceful loving Malawians is to urgently end to all hostile actions, toward each other and let us work together, to ensure favourable conditions for the holding of credible, inclusive and peaceful elections on September 16. Beyond that let us refrain from disinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture.

On development:

Chimwendo told the gathering that the economic recovery has just began with several interventions that have been prescribed by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera through this year’s national budget.

“We can stand tall now and speak with hold minds that our nation’s journey to economic stability, and growth has taken off with Chakwera as the captain. Chakwera has reaffirmed his commitment to securing next generation future, in a shared dividends in the economic governance set up.

“The past years have tested our resolve as a nation but we have managed to stand together with a great hope. We believe that after turbulent take – off, our people can now see signs of progress and promise for better future,” said Chimwendo who is the Member of Parliament for the area.

Taking his turn, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale who was the Guest of Honour lauded President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for his visionary economic leadership that has seen CDF which is socioeconomic blueprint getting K220 million in this year’s national budget, women and youth getting agricultural loans at NEEF, Malawi becoming among others.

The rally was attended by several high ranking members of the party including Baba Malondera, MPs among others.