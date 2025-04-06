Amaryllis Hotel Sponsors Malawi International Tourism Expo (MITE) 2025 with MK10million Contribution

Amaryllis Hotel is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Malawi International Tourism Expo (MITE) 2025, contributing a significant sum of MWK10 million to support the nation’s premier tourism event.

As one of Malawi’s leading hospitality brands, Amaryllis Hotel continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to the growth and development of the country’s tourism sector. The sponsorship underscores the hotel’s dedication to investing in Malawi’s future as a top travel destination while fostering sustainable economic growth through tourism and hospitality.

“This partnership with the Ministry of Tourism is more than symbolic—it’s a call to action,” said Ramy Waheed, General Manager of Amaryllis Hotel. “We believe in Malawi’s potential to shine globally and are proud to be part of this journey.”

Amaryllis Hotel stands alongside fellow industry stakeholders in championing MITE’s vision of increased global visibility, local impact, and collaborative progress. The hotel remains committed to initiatives that enhance Malawi’s profile on the international tourism map.

Together, we can unlock the full potential of Malawi’s tourism industry.