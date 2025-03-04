Children vital in wildlife conservation

Dalireni – addressing the pupils [Photo: Edwin Mauluka]

By Edwin Mauluka

Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM), has reiterated the need to educate children in the country about the importance of wildlife and conservation for a sustainable future.

WESM Lilongwe Branch Manager, Chifundo Dalireni, made the call today in Lilongwe during the commemoration of International Wildlife Day under theme ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet.’

According to Dalireni, engaging children in wildlife conservation is key to foster deeper understanding of wildlife conservation and encourages them to be actively involved in preserving Malawi’s rich biodiversity.

Learners from various schools attended the commemorative event [Photo: Edwin Mauluka]

‘’This is a very important day because it offers platform to raise awareness about the importance and value of wildlife in tourism and the economy of Malawi. As Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi, most of the time we work with learners in schools because we believe that if the young ones are able to learn the importance and the value of wildlife, that will help in terms of sustaining the interventions of wildlife.’’ He explained

Recalling this year’s theme ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet’, Dalireni said by working with learners in schools, WESM is investing in the youth.

“We are putting a lot of resources in order to ensure that they are aware of the role they can play in wildlife conservation. Also, we are engaging different partners that support WESM like Standard Bank in order to promote wildlife conservation in the country.’’ he added

Rangers parade added colour to the event [Photo: Edwin Mauluka]

However, he shared that most of interventions on protection and management of wildlife are being impinged by hunger and droughts which drives destitute people to poach animals in protected areas just to support their livelihoods.

But, Dalireni was quick to appreciate government and its partners for continued effort in addressing the problem as this will in the long run promote wildlife protection and support economy through tourism.

Executive Director for the Green Girls Platform, Dorothy Kazombo Mwale, shared similar view stressing that environmental conservation education will enable young people become ambassadors of change because they can share the message to their peers, families and communities.

Trail walk provided learners an opportunity to appreciate nature and animals found at the sanctuary [Photo: Edwin Mauluka]

The commemorative event held at Lilongwe Nature Sanctuary brought leaners from seven schools in Lilongwe and featured activities such as ranger’s parade, trail walk, students performances like poetry and drama which touched on the importance of wildlife and conservation.

WESM held the commemoration in partnership with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, Devecon Nature Trails and Green Girls Platform.