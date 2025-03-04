Empowering youths, a catalyst for Malawi’s prosperity — Chakwera

By Yamikani Sabola

Mzuzu, March 4, Mana: President Lazarus Chakwera says government has rolled out a number of youth empowerment initiatives to make sure youths are positioned as key drivers of the countrys economic growth.

The President made the remarks when he engaged youths from the northern region on the state of the nation address (SONA) which he recently delivered in the National Assembly.

The aim of the interface, held in Mzuzu, was for the president to highlight youth-centric programmes in the SONA.

Chakwera said through the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board, government has increased support and the number of students accessing financial means to attend tertiary institutions.

He said the number of students accessing the loans and grants has risen to 31,000 from 10,000 at the time he was assuming the presidency.

“This initiative is a game changer in acquisition of tertiary education among the youths and a demonstration of my governments commitment to ensure that no one is left behind,” Chakwera said.

He also said government is currently prioritizing digital skills training for young people.

“In todays digital age, digital literacy is crucial for empowering young people to access education, employment and economic opportunities.

“Government continues to prioritise digital literacy and skills development, ensuring our young people are equipped to thrive in our increasingly interconnected world,” he said.

Chakwera said young people are key in the realization of the Malawi 2063 Agenda, saying the development blue print will only be realised if youths are empowered so that they can meaningfully participate in its implementation.

“Youths hold the key to unlocking Malawis potential. Their vision and innovation are essential in driving the country towards sustainable economic growth,” he said.

One of the participating youths, Caroline Zgambo complained about youths having challenges to access loans for starting up businesses from microfinancing institutions.

She therefore asked government to consider increasing the number of youths accessing National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans.