Former RBM governor Dr Kabambe calls for Urgent Action to Address Malawi’s Moral and Constitutional Crisis

UTM Presidential aspirant and former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe has raised alarm over the country’s critical state, citing a profound moral and constitutional crisis.

His statement follows shocking revelations of alleged corruption within the judiciary, the executive branch, parliament and among public servants.

“As a nation, we face a significant moral and constitutional crisis,” Kabambe stated.

“Our leaders are struggling to uphold integrity, the judiciary is facing serious challenges, and parliament’s reputation is tarnished in the eyes of the public.”

He emphasized the urgency of the situation: “The rights of Malawians to live with dignity are being overlooked. Our economy is suffering, and corruption is pervasive.”

He questioned the sustainability of leadership based on trust, asking, “How can we maintain trust when so many are losing faith?”

Kabambe urged politicians to reflect on their responsibilities, asking, “Are we genuinely acting in the best interests of our party members and the citizens we serve?”

Calling for change, he declared, “Let’s stop the hypocrisy. If we truly fought for the people, their lives should reflect our efforts.”

He underscored the need for authentic dedication and integrity in leadership.

“It’s time to reject undue influence and focus on what truly matters: serving the people with commitment and honesty. The time for change is now! It starts with each of us. We have the power to make a choice. Join the movement.”

Kabambe’s remarks come as he pursues his presidential ambitions and pledges to tackle Malawi’s pressing challenges.