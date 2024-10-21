Neno Chiefs laud Chakwera for pumping in K35billion for Neno road construction

Traditional leaders have hailed president Chakwera for the Construction works for Neno tarmac road set to start soon, with scheduled completion set in 18 months time.

Neno District Council officials have also hailed commencement of the road works that are set at K35.7 billion saying it will improve mobility of people and trade activities of people in the district.

Neno District Disaster Risk Management Officer, Brighton Mphinga expressed the councils gratitude at Ligowe Village Traditional Authority Mlauli in Neno at a ceremony marking commencement of upgrading of 20 Kilometers of the road from Ligowe Village up to Neno Stadium.

The 20 kilometers road is being constructed by CR-20, a construction firm who took over after government terminated China Geos contract.

Mphinga, who represented Neno District Commissioner at the ceremony, said the Council was looking forward to successful road upgrading, saying the commencement was a move in the right direction towards socio-economic development.

“In almost 50 years, Neno has been without a tarmac road. We are happy that a contractor has come to construct the road,” said Mphinga.

Patricia Kwada who represented Senior Chief Mlauli, said the road project will help improve economic activities specifically highlighting the improved mobility of people and goods

“Commodities in Neno are more expensive to that end. This means commodities will be affordable once the road is completed.

CR-20, Construction Manager, Towa Mzumala, assured the people of Neno that the company will construct a high quality road, disclosing that the road will be wide enough with extra space for motorcycles and pedestrians.