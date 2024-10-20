People of Khombedza rejoices over Mankhwazi Bridge construction

By Alinafe Nyanda

People of Traditional Authority Khombedza in Salima district have expressed joy over the progress of the construction of Mankhwazi Bridge by Member of Parliament for Salima North West Enock Phale.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, one of the community members, Chifundo Chiphiko of Mpane village said once the construction works are complete, the bridge will improve safety and ease mobility challenges.

He said currently people face challenges when crossing the river to access schools, markets and hospitals.

On his part Member of Parliament for Salima North west constituency Enock Phale said he is equally excited that the construction of the new Mankhwazi Bridge in his area is progressing smoothly and the pillars and some abutments are set to start on Monday.

According to Phale he wants to construct a strong bridge than the previous one with three big box and currently authorities are working hand in hand with the community to ensure that there are minimal incidents of theft.

He then urged the community to avoid politicizing developmental projects, saying following his promise to construct the bridge as a lawmaker he was just waiting for appropriate resources to commence the project.

The parliamentarian has therefore urged traditional leaders in Salima north west to be proactive in encouraging people to participate in the pilot registration exercise as Malawi Electoral Commission will conduct the exercise to see if there will be challenges during the actual registration using its new registration equipment.