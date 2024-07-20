Kabambe declines to speak on next move…I will announce at right time

Dr Kabambe: I will announce my next move at the right time

Dalitso Kabambe, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, has declined to disclose his next political move, but reiterated that he will exercise his constitutional right and announce his decision at the appropriate time.

“I will announce my next move at the right time, and I will only be exercising my right as provided for in the constitution of Malawi,” Kabambe said.

Kabambe, a former member of Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) made this statement during a public lecture in Mzuzu, where he proposed a radical transformation of Malawi’s governance structure.

“For each district to be a development hub of its own, we need to look for the best people to be the Chief Executive Officers of the districts, then put the best people to manage various sectors,” Kabambe emphasized.

“Having such people will be a starting point towards the development of the country.”

Kabambe, who served in the civil service for 24 years, expressed frustration with politicians ignoring expert advice, motivating him to join politics.

“Sometimes you get angry, you get frustrated. You advise them to do one thing, only to see them do another… and that is the reason I joined this,” he said.

He stressed the need for specialists in various fields to take up leadership positions, rather than shying away from responsibility.

Kabambe’s proposal for a governance transformation has sparked interest and debate, with many seeing it as a potential solution to Malawi’s development challenges.

As the country waits with bated breath for Kabambe’s next move, one thing is certain – his voice will continue to be heard in Malawi’s political landscape.

As former Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Kabambe played a crucial role in providing strategic direction and leadership, ensuring accurate economic advice to the government, and effectively managing fuel prices to avoid inflation.

With a wealth of experience in economics and public service, Dr. Kabambe has held various positions in the Malawi Government Economic Service, including Principal Economist, Chief Economist, and Budget Director.

He also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Dr. Kabambe’s academic credentials include a PhD and Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, and a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi.