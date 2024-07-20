spot_img
spot_img
24.6 C
New York
Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Fake news haunts Saulos Chilima’s family

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s former Vice President Saulos Chilima’s family has made an emotional appeal for an end to false reports surrounding his death.

Speaking at a memorial service in Ntcheu District, family representative Joshua Varela urged Malawians to prioritize patriotism and national development over spreading misinformation.

Mr. Varela described the false reports as “heartbreaking” and “painful” for the family, who are still coming to terms with their loss.

Chilima died in a military plane crash in June, alongside eight others.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country.

Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani V, a traditional leader, also addressed the service, calling for peace and unity in the face of adversity.

The family’s appeal comes as Malawi struggles to contain the spread of fake news, which has fueled tensions in the country.

Previous article
Kabambe declines to speak on next move…I will announce at right time
Next article
ZOLOZOLO MEMORIAL SERVICE: Chimwendo says unity, peace are bedrocks of sustainable development
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc