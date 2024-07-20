Fake news haunts Saulos Chilima’s family

Malawi’s former Vice President Saulos Chilima’s family has made an emotional appeal for an end to false reports surrounding his death.

Speaking at a memorial service in Ntcheu District, family representative Joshua Varela urged Malawians to prioritize patriotism and national development over spreading misinformation.

Mr. Varela described the false reports as “heartbreaking” and “painful” for the family, who are still coming to terms with their loss.

Chilima died in a military plane crash in June, alongside eight others.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country.

Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani V, a traditional leader, also addressed the service, calling for peace and unity in the face of adversity.

The family’s appeal comes as Malawi struggles to contain the spread of fake news, which has fueled tensions in the country.