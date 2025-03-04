Castel Malawi urges companies on forestry restoration

Castel Malawi Limited has called other companies to collaborate in tree restoration efforts in the country.

As part of its on-going initiative, the company replanted 1,000 trees at Kaning’ina Forest in Mzuzu last week, reinforcing its dedication to sustainability and water conservation.

This effort follows the 5,000 trees previously planted by Castel Malawi in the same forest, demonstrating its long-term commitment to restoring forests and protecting vital water resources.

Speaking at the event, Castel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Linda Kolomba, emphasized the importance of tree planting for water resource management.

“At Castel Malawi, we take part in the tree planting project because we are one of the main stakeholders when it comes to water usage. We join Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), as well as the Forestry where they plant trees and as Castel Malawi, one of the solutions that we thought we could give back to the community is to plant trees. Because we want to invest in the amount of water that we use.”

“We depend on water to produce our products and if we do not have enough water, then we cannot product our products hence our stance to help in restoring the forests in the water catchment areas,” said Kolomba.

Kolomba also highlighted the need for other companies and organizations to focus on tree restoration for sustainability.

“I would like to encourage other companies to join hands with us to work together with the Water Board and the Forestry Department because they are doing a wonderful job. It would be very great if we worked together and supported these departments,” said Kolomba.

Senior Chief Nyaliwanga of Nkhata Bay echoed similar sentiments, stressing the need for long-term care of planted trees.

“Many organizations come here, and plant trees, but they don’t take care of those trees. We planted 5000 trees with Castel in 2022, and today we were again replanting. They told us that it would take five years as a project, and we constructed firebreaks around this place. We thank Castel Malawi very much because they have shown commitment,” said Nyaliwanga.

Forestry Communications and Advisory Services Officer, Kelvin Chisaka, commended Castel Malawi for its continued involvement in reforestation.

“I commend Castel Malawi for the job they keep on doing. It is a good development. As you are aware, the department is in a global collaboration to restore degraded landmarks,” said Chisaka.

The tree replanting initiative at Kaning’ina Forest is part of Castel Malawi’s broader environmental conservation efforts.