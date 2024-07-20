ZOLOZOLO MEMORIAL SERVICE: Chimwendo says unity, peace are bedrocks of sustainable development

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has called for unity and peace against discord and division in the country and has since called for a healing.

Chimwendo was speaking today at Zolozolo Cemetery in Mzuzu during the Memorial Service to honour the victims of the July 20, 2011 anti- government protest.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said leaders of all organizations in the society have the obligation to preach unity and brotherhood so that together with government, they can fight this threat against humanity.

“In this critical juncture of our democracy and development, our responsible voice has immerse power to fuel divisions or healing. We are the guardians of our nation’s future as unity and cohesion are very fundamental in managing our tomorrow hence am calling on all leaders for a continued jointed efforts towards the betterment of the nation,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

He has further urged every citizen to participate in shaping the nation’s destiny and stability and ignore those who want to propagate seeds of divisions in our society.

In his speech, Chairperson for Mzuzu Civil Society Network, Edward Kamtuseni highlighted the importance for government to learn from past governments miserable mistake when managing people’s expectations.

Meanwhile, Mercy Mbezuma who representative of the bereaved families lauded government and other stakeholders for the supporting this year’s memorial service.

Other notable figures present includes Deputy General Secretary for the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend Isaiah Vyiyapu Mhone, Mzuzu City Mayor Kondwani Brian Nyasulu, President for the Aliance for Democracy-AFORD Enoch Chihana and his vice Timothy Mtambo among others.

This year’s memorial service theme was: ‘Towards healing and closure’.