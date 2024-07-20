spot_img
ROAD TO MCP CONVENTION: Finance Minister Chithyola Banda bids to lead party rebuilding efforts

Malawi’s Finance Minister, Simplex Chithyola Banda, has submitted his nomination papers to become the Secretary General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking to reporters at the party’s headquarters, Chithyola pledged to rebuild and strengthen the party, promoting unity and respect among its members.

He also vowed to settle the party’s outstanding debts and work closely with the youth wing.

Chithyola’s bid for the top post is seen as a sign of the party’s democratic credentials, according to MCP Regional Chairperson Patrick Zebron Chilondola.

The party’s elective convention is scheduled to take place from August 8-10, where Chithyola will face competition from other contenders.

