South African media trying to dethrone gospel, enthrone evil – Prophet Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has launched a scathing attack on South Africa, criticizing the country’s media for its coverage of Chris Brown’s recent concert at the FNB Stadium.

The concert, which drew a crowd of 94,000, was widely reported on by the South African media, with many outlets hailing Brown as the “biggest crowd puller.”

However, Bushiri has taken issue with the media’s coverage, saying that it is hypocritical and biased.

“What a shame. Hate is really an animal. They are trying to pay a blind eye on my meetings in the same stadium where we recorded an all-time high in numbers with 110,000 people attending my Crossover Night prayers for four consecutive times,” Bushiri said in a statement.

He also accused the media of having an agenda to “hate men of God and celebrate evil.

” Bushiri noted that while Chris Brown’s fans were described as being “entertained,” his own followers were labeled as being “brainwashed.”

” Soon South Africans will wake up to the real agenda happening in their land — hating men of God and celebrating evil. Diabolical!” Bushiri added.

Bushiri’s comments have sparked a heated debate on social media, with some defending the prophet’s right to speak out against injustice, while others have accused him of being a hypocrite.

The controversy has also raised questions about the role of the media in promoting certain celebrities and events, while ignoring others.

The FNB Stadium management had also posted about Bushiri’s Crossover Night prayers on their public display, but the South African media failed to report on it, Bushiri claimed.

This, he says, is evidence of the media’s bias against him and his ministry.