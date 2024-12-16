DPP RG Mchacha describes Malawi as a failed state

Democratic Progressive Party- DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha has described the economic situation in the country as disastrous as many Malawians are now facing uncertainty over their future even after finishing their higher education studies.

Mchacha was speaking today after holding a successful rally in ndirande township where he was the Guest of Honour.

In his remarks, Mchacha said the country’s economic outlook does not inspire any Malawian even investors who want to invest in this country because it is being led by “blind people” who have no idea in economic management apart from preaching 10 commandments in the church.

“Even those who dispute the labelling of Malawi as a fully failed state are facing the same nightmares from their government. MCP leadership has failed to keep its citizens safe from constant inflation, as goods and services continue to rise making them to dig deep in their pockets. Today, fertilizer is around K130 thousand for a poor Malawian to buy, there is no fuel in pumps and the president decides to become a procurement officer in Dubai but he comes back with empty hands. It is long time we we have been teetered on the precipice of failed leaders

“This is the reason many Malawians are banking their hopes on Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and DPP to redeem them the jaws of economic insecurity, dwindling democracy standards, tribalism among others,” said Mchacha.

Mchacha also called on the party leaders to unite and welcome all those who want to rejoin the party as this will make the party more strong on the ground.

At the rally, DPP welcomed former DPP National Youth Director, Lewis Ngalande who dumped the party some six years ago for UTM.

Various party gurus attended the rally including Mary Navicha, Yona Mlotha, Charles Kadziwe, Chipi Mpinganjira, several MPs among others.