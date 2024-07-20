ROAD TO DPP CONVENTION: Mutharika opens door for challengers

They have every reason to dance

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika has urged aspiring candidates to come forward and challenge him for the party’s top seat, assuring a level playing field for all contenders.

“Let me assure all those aspiring for the presidency and other positions of a level-playing field in the elections.

“We need as many competitors as possible for all the positions so that people have a credible choice,” Mutharika said in an exclusive interview with the Weekend Nation.

The former State president emphasized his commitment to free and fair elections, stating, “It will be free and fair, and aspirants are encouraged to get nomination papers.”

Mutharika’s call for challengers comes ahead of the party’s elective convention scheduled for August 17 and 18.

Despite some aspirants having already expressed interest in the position, Mutharika remains the front-runner.

Peter Mutharika is the former President of Malawi, serving from 2014 to 2020.

He is seeking the DPP presidency and the party’s nomination to run in the 2025 general elections, and his call for challengers is seen as a strategic move to demonstrate his confidence in his campaign.